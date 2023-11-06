Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) by analysts is $138.44, which is $18.92 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of QCOM was 8.07M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

QCOM) stock’s latest price update

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.84relation to previous closing price of 117.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-05 that Qualcomm’s Q4 earnings report easily beat Wall Street’s expectations. Its revenue rose sequentially for the first time in four quarters.

QCOM’s Market Performance

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has seen a 12.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.85% gain in the past month and a 0.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.66% for QCOM’s stock, with a 1.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.42. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc. saw 8.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from CATHEY JAMES J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $112.28 back on Oct 11. After this action, CATHEY JAMES J now owns 4,745 shares of Qualcomm, Inc., valued at $112,280 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H, the President QTL & Global Affairs of Qualcomm, Inc., sale 6,001 shares at $110.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ROGERS ALEXANDER H is holding 25,229 shares at $662,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc. stands at +29.38. The total capital return value is set at 48.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.21. Equity return is now at value 37.07, with 14.67 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 89.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.29. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.