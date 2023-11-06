Qilian International Holding Group ltd (QLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ: QLI)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.25 in comparison to its previous close of 0.42, however, the company has experienced a -15.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-09-16 that Jiuquan, China, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the “Company”), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Is It Worth Investing in Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ: QLI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ: QLI) is above average at 12.08x. The 36-month beta value for QLI is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for QLI is 6.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of QLI on November 06, 2023 was 4.55K shares.

QLI’s Market Performance

QLI stock saw a decrease of -15.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for Qilian International Holding Group ltd (QLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.42% for QLI’s stock, with a -51.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QLI Trading at -33.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.46%, as shares sank -34.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLI fell by -15.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6411. In addition, Qilian International Holding Group ltd saw -30.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.24 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qilian International Holding Group ltd stands at +1.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.99. Equity return is now at value 2.74, with 2.06 for asset returns.

Based on Qilian International Holding Group ltd (QLI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Qilian International Holding Group ltd (QLI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.