Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has gone up by 2.01% for the week, with a -0.42% drop in the past month and a -4.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for PRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for PRU’s stock, with a 1.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) Right Now?

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 59.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) by analysts is $100.57, which is $8.07 above the current market price. The public float for PRU is 360.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PRU was 1.44M shares.

PRU) stock’s latest price update

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.75 compared to its previous closing price of 94.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Robert McLaughlin – IR Charles Lowrey – Chairman, CEO & President Robert Falzon – Executive Vice Chairman Kenneth Tanji – EVP & CFO Robert Axel – SVP, Controller & Principal Accounting Officer Andrew Sullivan – EVP and Head, International Businesses & PGIM Caroline Feeney – EVP & Head, U.S. Businesses Conference Call Participants Thomas Gallagher – Evercore ISI Ryan Krueger – KBW John Barnidge – Piper Sandler & Co. Michael Ward – Citigroup Wesley Carmichael – Wells Fargo Securities Tracy Benguigui – Barclays Bank Suneet Kamath – Jefferies Wilma Burdis – Raymond James & Associates Jimmy Bhullar – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Prudential’s quarterly earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions].

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $99 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRU Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.35. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw -7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from PGIM Strategic Investments, In, who purchase 763 shares at the price of $26.20 back on Jul 14. After this action, PGIM Strategic Investments, In now owns 382 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the Executive Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 4,126 shares at $99.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that SULLIVAN ANDREW F is holding 12,241 shares at $409,299 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -2.44. The total capital return value is set at -7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.48. Equity return is now at value 2.73, with 0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 172.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 4.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.