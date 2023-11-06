Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for PRLB is $41.50, which is $9.81 above the current market price. The public float for PRLB is 25.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume for PRLB on November 06, 2023 was 156.96K shares.

PRLB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) has jumped by 30.41 compared to previous close of 24.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRLB’s Market Performance

Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) has seen a 36.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.83% gain in the past month and a 8.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for PRLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.65% for PRLB’s stock, with a 3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRLB Trading at 20.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLB rose by +36.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.11. In addition, Proto Labs Inc saw 24.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.52 for the present operating margin

+44.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proto Labs Inc stands at -21.18. The total capital return value is set at 3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.51. Equity return is now at value -14.02, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Proto Labs Inc (PRLB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.97. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.