Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRME is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) is $21.71, which is $13.91 above the current market price. The public float for PRME is 33.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.61% of that float. On November 06, 2023, PRME’s average trading volume was 419.64K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PRME) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) has increased by 17.65 when compared to last closing price of 6.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that Biotechnology is the source of some of our strongest and growing revolutions. Gene technology allows us to cure incurable diseases and make miracles happen with living organisms.

PRME’s Market Performance

PRME’s stock has risen by 39.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.26% and a quarterly drop of -37.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Prime Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.81% for PRME’s stock, with a -41.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRME stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRME in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $19 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRME Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRME rose by +39.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, Prime Medicine Inc saw -58.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRME starting from GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who sale 19,003 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of Prime Medicine Inc, valued at $284,496 using the latest closing price.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Prime Medicine Inc, sale 37,405 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $563,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRME

The total capital return value is set at -39.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -75.60 for asset returns.

Based on Prime Medicine Inc (PRME), the company’s capital structure generated 9.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.33. Total debt to assets is 6.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.