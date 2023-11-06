PodcastOne Inc (PODC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.32 compared to its previous closing price of 3.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that – Investor Webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

PODC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PODC on November 06, 2023 was 210.67K shares.

PODC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.27% for PODC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.80% for PODC’s stock, with a 14.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PODC Trading at 14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares surge +51.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODC fell by -10.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, PodcastOne Inc saw -35.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PODC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.54 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PodcastOne Inc stands at -11.14. The total capital return value is set at -33.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, PodcastOne Inc (PODC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.