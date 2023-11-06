Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 15.88, however, the company has experienced a 4.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Plains All American Pipeline’s (PAA) Q3 earnings surpass estimates. The company raises its 2023 guidance on account of its strategic acquisitions and Permian Basin growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) is 11.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAA is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) is $16.81, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for PAA is 459.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. On November 06, 2023, PAA’s average trading volume was 3.89M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stock saw an increase of 4.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.25% and a quarterly increase of 4.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.19% for PAA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAA Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw 34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 11.62, with 4.26 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.