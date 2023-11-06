PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.70 in comparison to its previous close of 22.34, however, the company has experienced a 23.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that PENN Entertainment’s (PENN) third-quarter revenues benefit from solid performance in the Interactive segment.

Is It Worth Investing in PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PENN is 2.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) is $29.59, which is $6.87 above the current market price. The public float for PENN is 149.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.37% of that float. On November 06, 2023, PENN’s average trading volume was 5.88M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stock saw an increase of 23.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.61% and a quarterly increase of -9.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.32% for PENN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $25 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PENN Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +23.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.50. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc saw -23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Hendrix Felicia, who purchase 11,162 shares at the price of $22.41 back on Sep 06. After this action, Hendrix Felicia now owns 27,975 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc, valued at $250,140 using the latest closing price.

HANDLER DAVID A, the Director of PENN Entertainment Inc, purchase 19,562 shares at $22.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that HANDLER DAVID A is holding 207,072 shares at $443,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 18.48, with -1.18 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.