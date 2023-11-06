Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.79 in comparison to its previous close of 19.52, however, the company has experienced a -16.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) by analysts is $27.73, which is $9.73 above the current market price. The public float for PYCR is 63.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.68% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PYCR was 581.61K shares.

PYCR’s Market Performance

PYCR’s stock has seen a -16.20% decrease for the week, with a -23.99% drop in the past month and a -26.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for Paycor HCM Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.57% for PYCR’s stock, with a -24.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYCR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PYCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PYCR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $24 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PYCR Trading at -21.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYCR fell by -16.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.94. In addition, Paycor HCM Inc saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYCR starting from BOUCK WHITNEY MARILINN, who sale 200 shares at the price of $22.38 back on Aug 22. After this action, BOUCK WHITNEY MARILINN now owns 13,143 shares of Paycor HCM Inc, valued at $4,476 using the latest closing price.

MILLER SCOTT DAVID, the Director of Paycor HCM Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $22.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that MILLER SCOTT DAVID is holding 188,437 shares at $67,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.88 for the present operating margin

+50.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycor HCM Inc stands at -16.87. The total capital return value is set at -8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.24. Equity return is now at value -7.29, with -3.24 for asset returns.

Based on Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 0.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.