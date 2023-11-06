Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) by analysts is $15.25, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for PK is 204.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.15% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of PK was 3.08M shares.

PK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) has increased by 6.83 when compared to last closing price of 12.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

PK’s Market Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has seen a 23.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.46% gain in the past month and a 3.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for PK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.08% for PK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $13 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PK Trading at 12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK rose by +23.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.95. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc saw 16.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $12.83 back on Sep 14. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 31,777 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, valued at $179,656 using the latest closing price.

Garrett Geoffrey, the Director of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Garrett Geoffrey is holding 33,604 shares at $35,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.32 for the present operating margin

+16.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +6.48. The total capital return value is set at 3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK), the company’s capital structure generated 111.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.79. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.