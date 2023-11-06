Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBLA is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PBLA is $23.50, which is $22.78 above the current price. The public float for PBLA is 2.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBLA on November 06, 2023 was 928.51K shares.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has dropped by -24.19 in relation to previous closing price of 0.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-25 that Whether you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy, the most active stocks today, or just trying to plan out your next long-term investment, understanding things like stock market news and events is important.

PBLA’s Market Performance

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has experienced a -3.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.37% drop in the past month, and a -57.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.18% for PBLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.48% for PBLA’s stock, with a -94.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -38.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.37%, as shares sank -37.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8957. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -99.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value -798.16, with -153.85 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.