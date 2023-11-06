OmniLit Acquisition Corp (OLIT): A Technical Analysis

The public float for OLIT is 0.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLIT on November 06, 2023 was 159.86K shares.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: OLIT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.08 compared to its previous closing price of 10.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ: OLIT ) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after announcing the results of its annual shareholder meeting. That annual shareholder meeting resulted in investors in the company voting on several matters that are important to its future.

OLIT’s Market Performance

OLIT’s stock has fallen by -11.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.85% and a quarterly drop of -8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for OmniLit Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.94% for OLIT’s stock, with a -8.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OLIT Trading at -11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.58%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLIT fell by -11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, OmniLit Acquisition Corp saw -7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLIT

The total capital return value is set at -1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09. Equity return is now at value 0.17, with 0.17 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OmniLit Acquisition Corp (OLIT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.