Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has plunge by -6.55relation to previous closing price of 33.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Although the revenue and EPS for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is 32.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OHI is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) is $34.20, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 244.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. On November 06, 2023, OHI’s average trading volume was 1.71M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has seen a -4.34% decrease in the past week, with a -4.86% drop in the past month, and a -1.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for OHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.25% for OHI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $36 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OHI Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.54. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw 12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.32, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.