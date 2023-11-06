Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by analysts is $71.08, which is $8.07 above the current market price. The public float for OXY is 881.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of OXY was 9.25M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41relation to previous closing price of 63.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum to 25.8%, showing increasing confidence in its long-term performance. Occidental’s stock price has remained steady despite recent volatility in oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. I gleaned that buying sentiment remains robust. Occidental is expected to report sequential improvement in its adjusted EPS through Q1’24. The underlying oil prices are also well-supported and have recovered their medium-term uptrend.

OXY’s Market Performance

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has seen a 1.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.04% gain in the past month and a -1.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for OXY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for OXY’s stock, with a 2.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $72 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OXY Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.67. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corp. saw 0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 1,040,067 shares at the price of $63.05 back on Oct 25. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 228,051,027 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., valued at $65,574,456 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corp., purchase 1,195,400 shares at $62.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 227,010,960 shares at $74,935,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corp. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 23.75, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.