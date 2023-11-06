Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT)’s stock price has soared by 1.93 in relation to previous closing price of 4.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that Investing in undervalued penny stocks is always going to be about the same few things. Most investors are attempting to find cheap, short-term plays with reasonable catalysts in their favor.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) Right Now?

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NAT is at 0.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NAT is $5.35, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 202.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for NAT on November 06, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

NAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has seen a 3.93% increase in the past week, with a 17.54% rise in the past month, and a 10.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for NAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.39% for NAT’s stock, with a 23.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NAT Trading at 16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +15.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Ltd saw 55.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Ltd stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 22.86, with 13.44 for asset returns.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.