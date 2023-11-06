Nike, Inc. (NKE): A Technical Analysis

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nike, Inc. (NKE) is $119.71, which is $12.65 above the current market price. The public float for NKE is 1.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on November 06, 2023 was 8.45M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

NKE) stock’s latest price update

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has soared by 1.88 in relation to previous closing price of 105.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-11-03 that Shares of Nike Inc. (NKE, Financial) have risen about 20% since the company’s earnings report was released in late September. Shares were previously moving in a continuous downtrend with a low of $88.66, marking the 11-month low in the stock.

NKE’s Market Performance

Nike, Inc. (NKE) has experienced a 9.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.77% rise in the past month, and a -3.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for NKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.79% for NKE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.70. In addition, Nike, Inc. saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from PARKER MARK G, who sale 58,091 shares at the price of $99.60 back on Oct 16. After this action, PARKER MARK G now owns 1,255,600 shares of Nike, Inc., valued at $5,785,864 using the latest closing price.

SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, the Director of Nike, Inc., purchase 13,072 shares at $96.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that SWAN ROBERT HOLMES is holding 18,005 shares at $1,256,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nike, Inc. stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.24. Equity return is now at value 33.91, with 12.97 for asset returns.

Based on Nike, Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 32.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nike, Inc. (NKE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.