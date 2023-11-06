Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) has jumped by 1.76 compared to previous close of 6.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-27 that Newell Brands beat on earnings but fell short of revenue estimates in its third quarter. Revenue declines were broad-based across all segments, but the company lauded margin and cash-flow improvements stemming from its new strategy and restructuring initiatives.

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by analysts is $8.13, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for NWL is 413.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of NWL was 6.82M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

NWL stock saw a decrease of 3.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Newell Brands Inc (NWL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.04% for NWL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $8 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NWL Trading at -18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.97. In addition, Newell Brands Inc saw -47.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Turner Bradford R, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Oct 30. After this action, Turner Bradford R now owns 152,363 shares of Newell Brands Inc, valued at $137,600 using the latest closing price.

Erceg Mark J, the Chief Financial Officer of Newell Brands Inc, purchase 90,585 shares at $9.98 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Erceg Mark J is holding 243,725 shares at $904,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value -15.97, with -4.04 for asset returns.

Based on Newell Brands Inc (NWL), the company’s capital structure generated 170.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.07. Total debt to assets is 45.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Newell Brands Inc (NWL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.