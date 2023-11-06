Navigating the Volatility of iCoreConnect Inc.’s (ICCT) Stock

In the past week, ICCT stock has gone down by -4.19%, with a monthly decline of -50.46% and a quarterly plunge of -84.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.69% for iCoreConnect Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.27% for ICCT’s stock, with a -81.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is $14.92, which is $13.32 above the current market price. The public float for ICCT is 6.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICCT on November 06, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

ICCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT) has decreased by -10.61 when compared to last closing price of 1.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-06 that iCore sells HIPAA-compliant systems for healthcare companies. The stock began trading on the NASDAQ late last month.

ICCT Trading at -61.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.84%, as shares sank -50.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +842.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCT fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,026.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0585. In addition, iCoreConnect Inc. saw -84.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCT

Equity return is now at value -6642.22, with -109.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.