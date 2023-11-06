Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has increased by 3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 73.46. However, the company has seen a 8.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Morgan Stanley’s Q3 financial results showed a decrease in wealth management revenue but higher margins. The bank only needed 6% of its net income to cover preferred dividends, indicating strong coverage. The Series E preferred shares have a fixed rate for life and are currently trading at a premium, representing a bet on them not being called anytime soon.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Morgan Stanley (MS) by analysts is $89.55, which is $13.29 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of MS was 7.80M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

The stock of Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a 8.32% increase in the past week, with a -3.65% drop in the past month, and a -14.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for MS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.83% for MS’s stock, with a -12.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $79.15 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.69. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 135 shares at the price of $50000.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $6,750,000 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN JAMES P, the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, sale 125,000 shares at $95.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that GORMAN JAMES P is holding 1,011,345 shares at $11,898,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.