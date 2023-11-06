Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is 20.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDLZ is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is $79.37, which is $10.55 above the current market price. The public float for MDLZ is 1.36B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On November 06, 2023, MDLZ’s average trading volume was 6.35M shares.

MDLZ) stock’s latest price update

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 67.97. However, the company has seen a 5.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that MDLZ is among the best-performing stocks within the sector and for a very good reason. The company’s pricing power is exceptionally strong and should allow for further margin improvements going forward. At the same time, the market is still playing catch-up and MDLZ remains conservatively priced even after accounting for its stellar performance.

MDLZ’s Market Performance

MDLZ’s stock has risen by 5.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.76% and a quarterly drop of -7.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Mondelez International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.89% for MDLZ’s stock, with a -2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLZ stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for MDLZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDLZ in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $75 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDLZ Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLZ rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.66. In addition, Mondelez International Inc. saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLZ starting from Mondelez International, Inc., who sale 30,000,000 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mondelez International, Inc. now owns 45,543,005 shares of Mondelez International Inc., valued at $1,032,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Brusadelli Maurizio, the EVP and President AMEA of Mondelez International Inc., sale 20,675 shares at $66.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Brusadelli Maurizio is holding 205,081 shares at $1,378,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondelez International Inc. stands at +8.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.79. Equity return is now at value 16.64, with 6.61 for asset returns.

Based on Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), the company’s capital structure generated 87.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.76. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.