MBIA Inc. (MBI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for MBIA Inc. (MBI) by analysts is $11.67, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for MBI is 43.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. On November 06, 2023, the average trading volume of MBI was 321.30K shares.

The stock price of MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) has dropped by -8.83 compared to previous close of 7.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Greg Diamond – Managing Director, Investor and Media Relations Bill Fallon – CEO Anthony McKiernan – CFO Conference Call Participants Tommy McJoynt – KBW John Staley – Staley Capital Advisers Giuliano Bologna – Compass Point Geoffrey Dunn – Dowling & Partners Operator Welcome to the MBIA Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Greg Diamond, Managing Director of Investor and Media Relations at MBIA Inc. Please go ahead, sir.

MBI’s Market Performance

MBIA Inc. (MBI) has experienced a 2.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.06% drop in the past month, and a -24.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for MBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.38% for MBI’s stock, with a -28.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $14 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MBI Trading at -9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBI rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, MBIA Inc. saw -48.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MBIA Inc. stands at -99.33. The total capital return value is set at -12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, MBIA Inc. (MBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.