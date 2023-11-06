Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.89 in relation to its previous close of 29.18. However, the company has experienced a -13.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-01 that Match Group shares plummeted Wednesday after the company released its third-quarter earnings Tuesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is 16.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTCH is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is $43.98, which is $14.54 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 270.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. On November 06, 2023, MTCH’s average trading volume was 4.42M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stock saw a decrease of -13.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -32.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.71% for MTCH stock, with a simple moving average of -27.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at -25.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -21.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.95. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $30.25 back on Nov 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 30,685 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $15,125 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $39.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 31,185 shares at $19,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.