Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 28.02. However, the company has seen a -0.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that The oil market offers a hedge against risks impacting stocks and bonds, with rising oil prices contributing to inflation and interest rate hikes. Correlations between stocks, bonds, and oil-producing stocks have shifted, with oil stocks benefiting from inflation, while stocks and bonds move together due to shared exposure to inflation. Marathon Oil is a good hedge investment as a US-based oil producer that stands to gain from a potential block to Iranian oil exports.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is above average at 10.16x. The 36-month beta value for MRO is also noteworthy at 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRO is $33.99, which is $6.53 above than the current price. The public float for MRO is 582.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of MRO on November 06, 2023 was 10.49M shares.

MRO’s Market Performance

MRO’s stock has seen a -0.07% decrease for the week, with a 13.28% rise in the past month and a 5.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for Marathon Oil Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for MRO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRO Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.71. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from Whitehead Dane E, who sale 53,403 shares at the price of $27.05 back on Sep 29. After this action, Whitehead Dane E now owns 156,481 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $1,444,639 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Michael A, the Executive VP, Operations of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 37,000 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Henderson Michael A is holding 94,254 shares at $1,010,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 15.01, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.