Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The volatility ratio for the week is 33.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.16% for MSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.68% for MSS’s stock, with a 4.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) is 80.89x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for MSS is 2.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On November 06, 2023, MSS’s average trading volume was 943.69K shares.

MSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) has decreased by -8.20 when compared to last closing price of 7.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-24 that Maison Solutions has filed proposed terms for a $12 million U.S. IPO. The firm operates four Asian-American supermarkets in Los Angeles and seeks to expand.

MSS Trading at 4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.95%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS fell by -10.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw -18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.