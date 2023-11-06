Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSDI is $1.40, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for LSDI is 11.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for LSDI on November 06, 2023 was 191.28K shares.

LSDI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) has dropped by -7.82 compared to previous close of 0.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

LSDI’s Market Performance

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has seen a -10.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.94% decline in the past month and a -76.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.18% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.72% for LSDI’s stock, with a -76.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -47.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.15%, as shares sank -28.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -10.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3246. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc saw -91.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81800.98 for the present operating margin

-1403.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc stands at -127532.01. The total capital return value is set at -177.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -367.63.

Based on Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI), the company’s capital structure generated 38.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.66. Total debt to assets is 20.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 655.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.