LQR House Inc (LQR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LQR House Inc (LQR) is $5.00, which is $4.87 above the current market price. LQR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 06, 2023, LQR’s average trading volume was 7.80M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

LQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) has plunged by -5.65 when compared to previous closing price of 0.13, but the company has seen a 10.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that LQR House (NASDAQ: LQR ) stock is rising higher on Monday as investors in the liquor marketing company celebrate its first shipment to Costco (NASDAQ: COST )! This first shipment comes from Von Payne Whiskey and includes a collection of Costco stores located across Southern California.

LQR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 17.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.93% for LQR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.78% for LQR stock, with a simple moving average of -83.05% for the last 200 days.

LQR Trading at -75.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.21%, as shares sank -67.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR rose by +10.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1513. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -96.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 86,400 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Aug 23. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,028,067 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $100,288 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LQR House Inc (LQR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.