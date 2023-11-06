Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE: LZM)’s stock price has dropped by -10.38 in relation to previous closing price of 7.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -29.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that New York (United States), Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifezone Metals Limited (“Lifezone Metals” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LZM), a modern metals company creating value across the battery metals supply chain from resource to metals production and recycling, announced today that Evan Young has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE: LZM) Right Now?

Lifezone Metals Ltd (NYSE: LZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 626.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LZM is at 0.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LZM is $14.00, which is $6.92 above the current market price. The public float for LZM is 5.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.60% of that float. The average trading volume for LZM on November 06, 2023 was 83.59K shares.

LZM’s Market Performance

The stock of Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) has seen a -29.20% decrease in the past week, with a -43.09% drop in the past month, and a -36.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.14% for LZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.46% for LZM’s stock, with a -36.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZM stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZM in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LZM Trading at -40.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -42.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZM fell by -29.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Lifezone Metals Ltd saw -31.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LZM

The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.15, with 0.14 for asset returns.

Based on Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifezone Metals Ltd (LZM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.