Lemonade Inc (LMND) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Lemonade Inc (LMND) has seen a 63.86% increase in the past week, with a 50.22% gain in the past month, and a 4.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for LMND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.50% for LMND’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LMND is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LMND is $18.00, which is $0.68 above the current market price. The public float for LMND is 49.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 33.82% of that float. The average trading volume for LMND on November 06, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

LMND) stock’s latest price update

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND)’s stock price has soared by 7.11 in relation to previous closing price of 16.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 63.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that The insurance disruptor just announced solid numbers and a surprisingly strong outlook. It has been beaten down, as profitability concerns have overshadowed strong growth momentum.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LMND Trading at 39.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares surge +48.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +63.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw 26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 47,784 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade Inc, sale 1,474 shares at $18.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BIXBY TIMOTHY E is holding 268,581 shares at $26,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.29. Equity return is now at value -31.61, with -19.12 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.