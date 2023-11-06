Knowles Corp (KN) Stock Showcases 17.26% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Knowles Corp (KN) has seen a 23.29% increase in the past week, with a 9.56% gain in the past month, and a -3.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for KN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.26% for KN’s stock, with a -2.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KN is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Knowles Corp (KN) is $19.25, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for KN is 88.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On November 06, 2023, KN’s average trading volume was 604.19K shares.

KN) stock’s latest price update

Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN)’s stock price has soared by 18.73 in relation to previous closing price of 13.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-11-05 that For years, “KN” has been used as a Google search term directing you to a car parts company and a German newspaper.

Analysts’ Opinion of KN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KN Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN rose by +23.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, Knowles Corp saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from SHAVERS CHERYL L, who sale 12,205 shares at the price of $16.61 back on May 18. After this action, SHAVERS CHERYL L now owns 50,772 shares of Knowles Corp, valued at $202,725 using the latest closing price.

Cabrera Raymond D., the SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer of Knowles Corp, sale 8,490 shares at $16.36 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Cabrera Raymond D. is holding 89,202 shares at $138,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+39.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knowles Corp stands at -56.24. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.16. Equity return is now at value -16.84, with -13.98 for asset returns.

Based on Knowles Corp (KN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.10. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Knowles Corp (KN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.