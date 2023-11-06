Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 30.86. However, the company has seen a 4.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The Beverages – Soft Drinks companies like KO, PEP, MNST, KDP and BROS look strong on improved pricing and innovation efforts despite inflation pressures and a spike in commodity costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) is above average at 22.68x. The 36-month beta value for KDP is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for KDP is $35.53, which is $4.41 above than the current price. The public float for KDP is 992.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of KDP on November 06, 2023 was 8.47M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP’s stock has seen a 4.18% increase for the week, with a 3.01% rise in the past month and a -7.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.18% for KDP stock, with a simple moving average of -5.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KDP Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.36. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc saw -12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Rotem-Wildeman Karin, who purchase 7,050 shares at the price of $29.95 back on Oct 27. After this action, Rotem-Wildeman Karin now owns 69,448 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, valued at $211,148 using the latest closing price.

Archambault Matthew Andrew, the President, Commercial of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $33.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Archambault Matthew Andrew is holding 16,800 shares at $1,344,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 7.69, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.