Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for JAGX is 13.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.59% of that float. The average trading volume for JAGX on November 06, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

The stock price of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) has dropped by -6.34 compared to previous close of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-10-26 that Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors, analysts, and members of the financial media are invited to attend Jaguar’s real-time interactive presentation SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, the company’s founder, president and CEO, is presenting virtually at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

JAGX’s Market Performance

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has seen a -11.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.47% gain in the past month and a -50.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.59% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.02% for JAGX’s stock, with a -70.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JAGX Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX fell by -11.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3287. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc saw -95.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Equity return is now at value -1064.36, with -87.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.