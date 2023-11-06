Innovative International Acquisition Corp (IOAC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: IOAC) has dropped by -9.79 compared to previous close of 9.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-03 that Innovative International (NASDAQ: IOAC ) stock is on the rise Friday after the company announced results from a general shareholder meeting. Innovative International held this extraordinary meeting to have shareholders vote on a few matters.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: IOAC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IOAC is 1.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IOAC on November 06, 2023 was 10.74K shares.

IOAC’s Market Performance

IOAC’s stock has seen a -12.55% decrease for the week, with a -24.09% drop in the past month and a -20.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for Innovative International Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.05% for IOAC’s stock, with a -18.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IOAC Trading at -21.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares sank -24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOAC fell by -12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, Innovative International Acquisition Corp saw -16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IOAC

The total capital return value is set at -3.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.09. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.64 for asset returns.

Based on Innovative International Acquisition Corp (IOAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Innovative International Acquisition Corp (IOAC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.