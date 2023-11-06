Innate Pharma ADR (IPHA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for IPHA is $7.39, which is $4.75 above the current market price. IPHA currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for IPHA on November 06, 2023 was 11.98K shares.

IPHA) stock’s latest price update

Innate Pharma ADR (NASDAQ: IPHA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.39 compared to its previous closing price of 2.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-27 that MARSEILLE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #ANKET–Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences, detailed below. Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Event Date: November 15, 2023, London, UK 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Event Date: November 28, 2023, Miami, USA Investir Day Event Date: November 28, 2023, Paris, France About Innate Phar.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

IPHA’s Market Performance

Innate Pharma ADR (IPHA) has experienced a 6.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.88% rise in the past month, and a -10.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.16% for IPHA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.45% for IPHA’s stock, with a -11.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPHA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IPHA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IPHA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $7 based on the research report published on September 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IPHA Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPHA rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Innate Pharma ADR saw -29.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Innate Pharma ADR stands at -116.93. The total capital return value is set at -19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.87. Equity return is now at value -68.57, with -24.82 for asset returns.

Based on Innate Pharma ADR (IPHA), the company’s capital structure generated 78.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innate Pharma ADR (IPHA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.