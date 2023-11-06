ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has seen a 4.99% increase in the past week, with a 0.08% gain in the past month, and a -10.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for ING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.91% for ING’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ING is $17.42, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.50B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ING on November 06, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has soared by 4.99 in relation to previous closing price of 12.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-11-02 that ING Groep NV Chief Financial Officer Tanate Phutrakul discusses the lender’s financial results, outlook and strategy. The Netherlands’ largest bank announced a fresh buyback program as higher interest rates continued to boost profits, beating expectations in the third quarter.

ING Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.00. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 13.94, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.