ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.95 in comparison to its previous close of 1.91, however, the company has experienced a -5.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that MNTX, IPA, AHT, VCEL and ALPN have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 23, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IPA is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IPA is $10.82, which is $6.42 above than the current price. The public float for IPA is 22.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume of IPA on November 06, 2023 was 66.38K shares.

IPA’s Market Performance

IPA stock saw an increase of -5.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.52% and a quarterly increase of -24.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.07% for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.72% for IPA’s stock, with a -38.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IPA Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.84%, as shares surge +7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPA fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5453. In addition, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd saw -66.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138.16 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd stands at -128.53. The total capital return value is set at -39.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.57. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -25.66 for asset returns.

Based on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.17. Total debt to assets is 9.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In summary, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.