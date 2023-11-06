Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has surged by 5.10 when compared to previous closing price of 15.50, but the company has seen a 8.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that ImmunoGen’s (IMGN) third-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues surpass estimates, driven by strong adoption of its sole-marketed drug Elahere. The company reiterates its revenue guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IMGN is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMGN is $23.33, which is $7.04 above the current market price. The public float for IMGN is 261.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.52% of that float. The average trading volume for IMGN on November 06, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

IMGN’s Market Performance

IMGN stock saw an increase of 8.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.02% and a quarterly increase of 13.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.46% for IMGN’s stock, with a 38.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at 7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN rose by +8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +265.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Immunogen, Inc. saw 228.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Wingrove Theresa, who sale 192,004 shares at the price of $14.40 back on Oct 16. After this action, Wingrove Theresa now owns 2,811 shares of Immunogen, Inc., valued at $2,764,858 using the latest closing price.

Wingrove Theresa, the SVP OF REGULATORY AFFAIRS of Immunogen, Inc., sale 192,013 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Wingrove Theresa is holding 2,811 shares at $2,964,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunogen, Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -19.88, with -12.45 for asset returns.

Based on Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.