Immatics N.V (IMTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) has jumped by 17.48 compared to previous close of 8.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Immatics (IMTX) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IMTX is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMTX is $18.18, which is $9.67 above the current market price. The public float for IMTX is 51.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.06% of that float. The average trading volume for IMTX on November 06, 2023 was 375.64K shares.

IMTX’s Market Performance

IMTX stock saw a decrease of 27.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.37% for Immatics N.V (IMTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.64% for IMTX’s stock, with a -1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMTX Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX rose by +27.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Immatics N.V saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Immatics N.V stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.55.

Based on Immatics N.V (IMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.87. Total debt to assets is 7.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immatics N.V (IMTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.