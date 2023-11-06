Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) has surged by 12.81 when compared to previous closing price of 4.84, but the company has seen a 20.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Laura Campbell – EVP, IR & Marketing Victor Coleman – CEO and Chairman Mark Lammas – President Harout Diramerian – CFO Arthur Suazo – EVP, Leasing Conference Call Participants Alexander Goldfarb – Piper Sandler John Kim – BMO Capital Markets Michael Griffin – Citigroup Inc. Caitlin Burrows – Goldman Sachs Blaine Heck – Wells Fargo Securities Rich Anderson – Wedbush Ronald Kamdem – Morgan Stanley Thomas Catherwood – BTIG Dylan Burzinski – Green Street Advisors Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Hudson Pacific Properties Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HPP is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HPP is $6.96, which is $1.5 above than the current price. The public float for HPP is 137.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.56% of that float. The average trading volume of HPP on November 06, 2023 was 3.70M shares.

HPP’s Market Performance

The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) has seen a 20.53% increase in the past week, with a -9.60% drop in the past month, and a -16.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for HPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.20% for HPP’s stock, with a -15.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPP Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP rose by +20.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc saw -43.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from Suazo Arthur X., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.86 back on Mar 28. After this action, Suazo Arthur X. now owns 87,102 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, valued at $58,600 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Drew, the Chief Investment Officer of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $5.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Gordon Drew is holding 116,958 shares at $149,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.46 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.44. Equity return is now at value -2.61, with -0.93 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP), the company’s capital structure generated 154.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.70. Total debt to assets is 54.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.