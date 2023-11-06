Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.84 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -27.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ: HUBC ) stock is in the news Thursday after the cybersecurity solutions company announced a new Chief Financial Officer. Kobi Levi is joining as the next CFO of HUB Cyber Security.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUBC is -1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on November 06, 2023 was 9.58M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen a -27.66% decrease in the past week, with a 103.29% rise in the past month, and a -21.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 34.05% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.05% for HUBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -80.23% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at 18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.14%, as shares surge +100.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -27.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5653. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -97.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.