Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) is $23.00, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for HOLI is 56.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOLI on November 06, 2023 was 419.47K shares.

The stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) has increased by 5.92 when compared to last closing price of 20.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-02 that Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI, +3.39% rose 0.8% toward a two-year high in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based provider of automation control systems said it formed a special committee to conduct a formal sale process.

HOLI’s Market Performance

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) has seen a 5.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.11% gain in the past month and a 24.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for HOLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.87% for HOLI’s stock, with a 22.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on August 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HOLI Trading at 10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.29. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd saw 32.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.29 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.06. Equity return is now at value 9.07, with 6.25 for asset returns.

Based on Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.89. Total debt to assets is 2.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.