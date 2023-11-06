Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO)’s stock price has dropped by -16.68 in relation to previous closing price of 52.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Helios Technologies (HLIO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.90 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) Right Now?

Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) is $59.80, which is $25.39 above the current market price. The public float for HLIO is 32.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLIO on November 06, 2023 was 114.56K shares.

HLIO’s Market Performance

HLIO stock saw a decrease of -13.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.60% for HLIO’s stock, with a -27.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIO stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for HLIO by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for HLIO in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $78 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLIO Trading at -19.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -18.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIO fell by -13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.26. In addition, Helios Technologies Inc saw -19.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIO starting from LEMAITRE PHILIPPE, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $65.52 back on Jun 30. After this action, LEMAITRE PHILIPPE now owns 57,267 shares of Helios Technologies Inc, valued at $180,180 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIO

Equity return is now at value 6.49, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.