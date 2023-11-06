Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HR is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HR is $18.00, which is $3.1 above the current price. The public float for HR is 376.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HR on November 06, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

HR) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.53relation to previous closing price of 14.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Ron Hubbard – Vice President of Investor Relations Todd Meredith – President & Chief Executive Officer Kris Douglas – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Rob Hull – Executive Vice President, Investments Conference Call Participants Connor Siversky – Wells Fargo Rich Anderson – Wedbush Mike Mueller – JPMorgan Regan Sweeney – BMO Capital Markets Operator Hello and welcome to the Healthcare Realty Trust Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Harry, and I’ll be your operator today.

HR’s Market Performance

HR’s stock has risen by 5.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.80% and a quarterly drop of -24.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.88% for HR stock, with a simple moving average of -19.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HR Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc saw -22.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from SINGLETON JOHN KNOX, who purchase 31,500 shares at the price of $17.11 back on Aug 16. After this action, SINGLETON JOHN KNOX now owns 50,582 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, valued at $538,965 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $19.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 26,601 shares at $45,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value -3.84, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.