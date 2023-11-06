Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s (GFI) Stock: A 4.77% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has seen a 2.72% increase in the past week, with a 26.98% gain in the past month, and a 4.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for GFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for GFI’s stock, with a 5.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) is $13.78, which is -$0.2 below the current market price. The public float for GFI is 893.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on November 06, 2023 was 4.40M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.30 compared to its previous closing price of 12.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-20 that Since October 5, gold prices have been doing what they tend to do: Rise amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties. That’s why so many investors consider gold either a safe haven or a hedge against falling stock prices.

GFI Trading at 11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.48. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 35.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Ltd ADR stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.