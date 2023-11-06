Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has gone up by 44.37% for the week, with a -60.36% drop in the past month and a -70.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.09% for GBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.69% for GBIO’s stock, with a -70.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GBIO is 2.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Generation Bio Co (GBIO) is $9.17, which is $7.85 above the current market price. The public float for GBIO is 48.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On November 06, 2023, GBIO’s average trading volume was 376.08K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) has increased by 32.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 44.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-10-20 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

GBIO Trading at -60.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.57%, as shares sank -58.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +44.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8665. In addition, Generation Bio Co saw -66.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Paone Antoinette, who sale 3,116 shares at the price of $4.93 back on Aug 23. After this action, Paone Antoinette now owns 2,914 shares of Generation Bio Co, valued at $15,362 using the latest closing price.

Samayoa Phillip, the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Generation Bio Co, sale 3,116 shares at $5.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Samayoa Phillip is holding 101,428 shares at $16,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -43.81, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -125.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.