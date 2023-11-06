Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Stock Experiences 3.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, YMM stock has gone down by -0.69%, with a monthly gain of 3.90% and a quarterly surge of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.64% for YMM’s stock, with a 3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) is above average at 33.49x. The 36-month beta value for YMM is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YMM is $78.74, which is $3.63 above than the current price. The public float for YMM is 872.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume of YMM on November 06, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.27 in comparison to its previous close of 6.83, however, the company has experienced a -0.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-11 that Immediately following the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, the narrative of low-volatility stocks admittedly didn’t make much sense. With the benefit of hindsight, we can see that the additional influx of cash that retail investors had poured into higher-risk ventures.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YMM Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR saw -10.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.11 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 4.74, with 4.35 for asset returns.

Based on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.