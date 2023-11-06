Freshpet Inc’s (FRPT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FRPT stock has gone up by 19.67%, with a monthly gain of 17.60% and a quarterly plunge of -13.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for Freshpet Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.28% for FRPT’s stock, with a 5.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for FRPT is $89.21, which is $20.02 above the current market price. The public float for FRPT is 46.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.25% of that float. The average trading volume for FRPT on November 06, 2023 was 598.64K shares.

FRPT stock's latest price update

The stock price of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) has surged by 18.79 when compared to previous closing price of 58.25, but the company has seen a 19.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-06 that Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), down 10% to $4.94, reported a drop in third-quarter revenue amid declining pay-TV subscribers, triggering a loss for its fiscal third quarter. The US owner of the direct-broadcast satellite provider Dish said in a statement that pay-TV subscribers decreased by roughly 64,000 in Q3, compared to a net increase of approximately 30,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $90 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRPT Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT rose by +20.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.08. In addition, Freshpet Inc saw 31.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from GEORGE WALTER N., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $73.53 back on Aug 24. After this action, GEORGE WALTER N. now owns 47,176 shares of Freshpet Inc, valued at $73,525 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Cathal, the SVP – Managing Director Europe of Freshpet Inc, sale 6,277 shares at $70.10 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Walsh Cathal is holding 5,234 shares at $440,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.54 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc stands at -9.99. The total capital return value is set at -5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.76. Equity return is now at value -6.41, with -4.88 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshpet Inc (FRPT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.