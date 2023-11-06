Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) has increased by 0.40 when compared to last closing price of 35.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that On October 25 2023 an on-line edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 100 Fastest Growing Public Companies. My Dogcatcher quest to sniff-out dividend-buys found 57 dividend-paying fast-growers using YCharts 11/1/23 data. The companies featured on the fastest-growing companies list, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, are worth a combined $4 trillion in market capitalization. 57 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 100 fastest-growers and ranged 0.04% to 15.8% in annual-yield, while the 100 ranged -73.61% to 122.42% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/1/23 reckoning.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) is above average at 23.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is $46.61, which is $11.46 above the current market price. The public float for FCX is 1.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FCX on November 06, 2023 was 9.79M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) has seen a 4.40% increase in the past week, with a -0.42% drop in the past month, and a -16.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for FCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.16% for FCX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $42 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCX Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.03. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc saw -6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $34.90 back on May 12. After this action, Lewis Sara Grootwassink now owns 17,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, valued at $139,597 using the latest closing price.

Mikes Ellie L., the Chief Accounting Officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sale 11,678 shares at $43.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mikes Ellie L. is holding 32,333 shares at $504,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.36 for the present operating margin

+34.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc stands at +14.83. The total capital return value is set at 22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.19. Equity return is now at value 13.63, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32. Total debt to assets is 21.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.