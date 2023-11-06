Fox Factory Holding Corp’s (FOXF) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) has gone down by -25.18% for the week, with a -35.72% drop in the past month and a -47.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.28% for FOXF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.40% for FOXF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) Right Now?

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) is $91.86, which is $31.33 above the current market price. The public float for FOXF is 42.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXF on November 06, 2023 was 198.31K shares.

FOXF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) has dropped by -27.19 compared to previous close of 83.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Vivek Bhakuni – Senior Director, Investor Relations & Business Development Mike Dennison – Chief Executive Officer Dennis Schemm – Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Larry Solow – CJS Securities Jim Duffy – Stifel Anna Glaessgen – B. Riley Mike Swartz – Truist Alex Perry – Bank of America Craig Kennison – Baird Operator Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by.

FOXF Trading at -37.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares sank -36.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXF fell by -25.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.46. In addition, Fox Factory Holding Corp saw -33.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXF starting from DUNCAN THOMAS E., who sale 1,427 shares at the price of $111.91 back on Sep 01. After this action, DUNCAN THOMAS E. now owns 8,559 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp, valued at $159,696 using the latest closing price.

Stecher Paul sale 2,300 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Stecher Paul is holding 16,360 shares at $246,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.39 for the present operating margin

+32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fox Factory Holding Corp stands at +12.81. The total capital return value is set at 18.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.54. Equity return is now at value 14.78, with 10.13 for asset returns.

Based on Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF), the company’s capital structure generated 22.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.08. Total debt to assets is 14.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.