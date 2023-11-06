Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen a 4.50% increase in the past week, with a 10.22% gain in the past month, and a -8.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for FSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for FSM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FSM is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FSM is $3.97, which is $0.95 above the current price. The public float for FSM is 286.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSM on November 06, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

FSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) has surged by 6.34 when compared to previous closing price of 2.84, but the company has seen a 4.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Fortuna (FSM) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FSM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FSM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4.25 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSM Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at -18.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.43. Equity return is now at value -10.72, with -7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.19. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.