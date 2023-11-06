Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, FND stock has gone up by 4.13%, with a monthly decline of -5.20% and a quarterly plunge of -22.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for FND’s stock, with a -15.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) Right Now?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FND is at 1.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FND is $85.24, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for FND is 104.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.77% of that float. The average trading volume for FND on November 06, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

FND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) has dropped by -4.91 compared to previous close of 84.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Wayne Hood – VP, IR Thomas Taylor – CEO & Director Trevor Lang – President Ersan Sayman – EVP, Merchandising Bryan Langley – EVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Simeon Gutman – Morgan Stanley Christopher Horvers – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Michael Lasser – UBS Gregory Melich – Evercore ISI Charles Grom – Gordon Haskett Research Advisors Steven Forbes – Guggenheim Securities Jonathan Matuszewski – Jefferies Justin Kleber – Robert W. Baird & Co. Keith Hughes – Truist Securities Seth Sigman – Barclays Bank Nathan Friedman – Wedbush Securities William Carter – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Steven Zaccone – Citigroup Operator Greetings.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FND Trading at -9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.01. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc saw 15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from DENNY STEVEN ALAN, who sale 6,381 shares at the price of $103.59 back on Aug 07. After this action, DENNY STEVEN ALAN now owns 12,419 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, valued at $661,001 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR THOMAS V, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, sale 18,656 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that TAYLOR THOMAS V is holding 177,891 shares at $2,145,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+36.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc stands at +6.99. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.06. Equity return is now at value 16.04, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.